National Bank Financial Comments on Lundin Mining Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – National Bank Financial upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.80 to C$12.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.90 to C$8.40 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.87.

Lundin Mining Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at C$10.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$7.35 and a twelve month high of C$11.93. The stock has a market cap of C$8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.83.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.01). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.39 billion.

Lundin Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.