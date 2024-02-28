Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Hits New 52-Week High at $76.64

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $76.64 and last traded at $75.64, with a volume of 88182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.85.

Natera Stock Down 0.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.97 and its 200 day moving average is $55.93.

In related news, Director Herm Rosenman sold 93,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $6,513,912.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,088.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $164,807.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907,904.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Herm Rosenman sold 93,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $6,513,912.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,685 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,088.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 840,609 shares of company stock valued at $51,225,748. Insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,690,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Natera by 2,280.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,202,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,300,000 after buying an additional 1,151,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Natera by 54.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,444 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,654,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,203,000 after acquiring an additional 887,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,529,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,930,000 after acquiring an additional 865,404 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

