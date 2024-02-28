Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.000-0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $820.0 million-$840.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $819.3 million. Myriad Genetics also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.00-$0.05 EPS.

Myriad Genetics Price Performance

MYGN opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average is $18.43.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.80 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 37.36%. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MYGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Myriad Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Myriad Genetics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,524,000 after purchasing an additional 789,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 29.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,432,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,748,000 after acquiring an additional 783,718 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,096,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,425,000 after acquiring an additional 770,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,804,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,292,000 after acquiring an additional 607,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,049,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,096,000 after acquiring an additional 604,590 shares during the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Myriad Genetics

(Get Free Report)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.