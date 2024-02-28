Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.00-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $820-$840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $819.33 million. Myriad Genetics also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.000-0.050 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Myriad Genetics stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.76. 339,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,385. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Myriad Genetics has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $24.21.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 37.36% and a negative return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 29.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 10.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

