My DeFi Pet Market Capitalization Achieves $1.95 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $83,872.68 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0468 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000648 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00019284 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004495 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,620,343 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

