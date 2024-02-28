Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.43.

Nucor Trading Up 0.8 %

NUE opened at $193.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.26 and its 200-day moving average is $165.91. The company has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $129.79 and a 1-year high of $193.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,330 shares of company stock valued at $13,672,548. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

