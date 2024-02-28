Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 1,242 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 153.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $993.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.80 and a 1-year high of $995.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $926.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $858.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total value of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,076,733.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total value of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,076,733.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total transaction of $1,417,936.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at $14,407,250.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,765 shares of company stock valued at $12,585,699. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,096.00 to $1,184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $942.41.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

