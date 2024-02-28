Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) is Ancora Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,244,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 523,406 shares during the period. Mueller Water Products accounts for 1.8% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $66,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MWA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 580.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 21,068 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth about $2,116,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 27,589 shares during the period.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Suzanne G. Smith sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $42,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Suzanne G. Smith sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $42,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Mcandrew sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $345,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,649.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,805 shares of company stock worth $1,114,644. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MWA

Mueller Water Products Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.65. 418,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,286. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.29. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $16.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.63.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.64 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.00%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.