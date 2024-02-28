MQS Management LLC Takes $319,000 Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 32,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

NYSE CUZ opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.79. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $25.52.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.47 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 1.81%. Cousins Properties’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 232.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CUZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

