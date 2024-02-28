MQS Management LLC Takes $280,000 Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 396.5% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 38,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $588,538.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 177,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $2,699,979.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 832,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,691,475.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 38,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $588,538.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,976.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 273,008 shares of company stock valued at $4,160,642. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.86.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

