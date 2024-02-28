MQS Management LLC Raises Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

MQS Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in United Bankshares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 469,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,946,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in United Bankshares by 226.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 560,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,457,000 after buying an additional 388,730 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in United Bankshares by 13,671.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in United Bankshares by 84.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 330,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,115,000 after buying an additional 151,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in United Bankshares by 7.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 65,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of UBSI opened at $34.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.35.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $402.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.98 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 8.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Bankshares presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $36.00.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

