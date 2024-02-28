MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 84.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 12.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John W. Allison purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,509,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,296,990.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Allison purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,509,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,296,990.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Pat Hickman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $1,522,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 238,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,053,053.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HOMB opened at $23.58 on Wednesday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $245.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.50 million. Analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

