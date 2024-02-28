MQS Management LLC Makes New $272,000 Investment in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,414 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the third quarter worth approximately $335,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Trex during the third quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Trex by 623.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Trex by 66.7% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 111,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 44,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Trex by 5.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,795,000 after acquiring an additional 31,544 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Trex Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Trex stock opened at $93.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.58. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $101.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.39.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $195.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.40 million. Trex had a return on equity of 32.40% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

