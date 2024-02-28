MQS Management LLC Invests $332,000 in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DINO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO stock opened at $58.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $62.20.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.61%. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 4,180 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.94 per share, for a total transaction of $246,369.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,879.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $138,228.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,180 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.94 per share, with a total value of $246,369.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,879.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,108 shares of company stock worth $1,542,481 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

