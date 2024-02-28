MQS Management LLC Invests $307,000 in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SHW stock opened at $327.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $307.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.91. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $328.09. The company has a market capitalization of $83.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,419 shares of company stock worth $11,157,492 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.72.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

