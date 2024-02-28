MQS Management LLC Has $299,000 Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

MQS Management LLC cut its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 8,400.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 59.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 43.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RGA opened at $175.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.17. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $175.34.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

In related news, EVP Ronald Herrmann acquired 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $166.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,383.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,383.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP Ronald Herrmann bought 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $166.78 per share, with a total value of $73,383.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,383.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.90.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

