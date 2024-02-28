MQS Management LLC Has $288,000 Stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

MQS Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,215,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,085,000 after buying an additional 117,611 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 839.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 124,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,153,000 after buying an additional 111,433 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $86.28 on Wednesday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.89.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

