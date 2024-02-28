MQS Management LLC Has $262,000 Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

MQS Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,243 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,082,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,695 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 10,380,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,377,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,488 shares during the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Desjardins raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Manulife Financial stock opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average of $20.01.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

