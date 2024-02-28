MQS Management LLC Grows Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

MQS Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 450.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 320.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 19,909 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 366.9% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 1,103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 66,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 61,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 400.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 261,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after buying an additional 209,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of EXLS opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

