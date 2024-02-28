MQS Management LLC Buys New Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 62.2% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 358,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,791,000 after purchasing an additional 137,602 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 11.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,275,000 after purchasing an additional 23,070 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MHK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.10.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

NYSE:MHK opened at $115.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.10. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 1.31. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $118.36.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $517,495.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,387.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

