MQS Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,423 Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Huntsman by 611.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HUN. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.40.

Huntsman Stock Performance

HUN opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.79. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.65%. Huntsman’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 179.25%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

