MQS Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 246.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $100.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Precision Drilling Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PDS opened at $60.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.38. Precision Drilling Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Precision Drilling Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

