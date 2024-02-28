Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 277 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,903 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $19,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,512 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,790,092 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $788,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,869,385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $823,446,000 after acquiring an additional 992,193 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $8.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $593.30. 877,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,302,569. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.33 and a 12 month high of $605.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.76 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $527.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $460.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $556.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.37, for a total transaction of $319,434.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,857 shares of company stock worth $148,790,491 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.