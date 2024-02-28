Morningstar Investment Services LLC Raises Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,896 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of American Express by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 499,340 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $74,584,000 after purchasing an additional 99,813 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,785,141 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $310,971,000 after purchasing an additional 125,990 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 23,987 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $2,342,945.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,480.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.85. 591,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,357,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $219.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 21.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Stephens raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

