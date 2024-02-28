Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 46,764 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 28.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 213,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,764 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $11,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 817.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of Yum China stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $43.03. The stock had a trading volume of 696,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895,756. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.14.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.53%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

