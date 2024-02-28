Morningstar Investment Services LLC Lowers Stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its stake in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $6,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 85.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 187.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 166.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 54.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in WPP by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WPP traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.11. 22,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,062. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.30. WPP plc has a one year low of $41.13 and a one year high of $62.83.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WPP shares. StockNews.com raised WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group lowered WPP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered WPP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

