Morningstar Investment Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.08% of Zebra Technologies worth $9,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 102.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 45.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 28.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 97.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZBRA. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,811. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $320.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 1.78.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

