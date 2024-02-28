Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $4 Million Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 33,072 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 172,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 433,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,567,000 after acquiring an additional 35,713 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 511.0% in the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 391,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,700,000 after buying an additional 327,565 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 115,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 241.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.75. 721,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,220. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $97.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.27%.

IFF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

