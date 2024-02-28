Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $22.49 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 141,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $22,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,569,696. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The company has a market cap of $148.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.