Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $10.06 Million Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $10,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth about $326,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,104,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,174,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.54.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE CRL traded up $3.80 on Wednesday, hitting $256.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,523. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.65 and a 1-year high of $258.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.67 and its 200 day moving average is $206.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $626,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

