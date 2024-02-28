Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $35.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,990.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,586. The stock has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $3,008.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,687.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,610.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $24.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 149.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,027.00 to $3,363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,928.35.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

