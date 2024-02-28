Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 874 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 593,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $16,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Bank of America by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.6 %

BAC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,729,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,151,578. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $271.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day moving average is $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

