Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 29,097 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,097 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 322.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,303,636,000 after acquiring an additional 11,473,618 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 113,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 62,543 shares during the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its position in Alibaba Group by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 730,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,320,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,175,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.07. 6,674,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,903,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $105.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.67 and its 200-day moving average is $80.17.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

