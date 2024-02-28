Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 29,097 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,097 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 322.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,303,636,000 after acquiring an additional 11,473,618 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 113,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 62,543 shares during the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its position in Alibaba Group by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 730,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,320,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,175,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Alibaba Group Stock Performance
Alibaba Group stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.07. 6,674,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,903,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $105.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.67 and its 200-day moving average is $80.17.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
