Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 9,443 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,221,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Hanesbrands worth $8,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

HBI traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $5.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,309,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,613,256. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $5.96.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.90.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

