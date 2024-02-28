Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 2,966 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,700 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,133 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $10,990,000 after acquiring an additional 120,734 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,342,520 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $135,372,000 after purchasing an additional 44,901 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,869,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Halliburton by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 296,530 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

Halliburton stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.07. 1,589,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,733,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.91.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 21.84%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

