Morgan Stanley Trims Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Target Price to $16.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.35% from the stock’s previous close.

BMBL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Bumble in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bumble from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bumble from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

Shares of BMBL stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,051,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,554. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.48. Bumble has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $24.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Bumble by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bumble by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Bumble during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

