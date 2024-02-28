Morgan Stanley Cuts Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Price Target to $9.00

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EB. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Eventbrite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eventbrite presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

NYSE:EB traded down $2.27 on Wednesday, hitting $6.05. 6,666,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,216. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Eventbrite has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The company has a market cap of $608.75 million, a P/E ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 2.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Eventbrite by 257.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 179,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eventbrite by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,053,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,327,000 after buying an additional 151,727 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eventbrite by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,712,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,679,000 after buying an additional 145,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

