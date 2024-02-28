Morgan Stanley Cuts Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Price Target to $8.00

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s previous close.

CLVT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Clarivate in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarivate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Clarivate Price Performance

Shares of CLVT traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,316,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,816,086. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. Clarivate has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $11.99.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $683.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.80 million. Clarivate had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarivate

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 15,609 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,225,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,167,000 after purchasing an additional 238,466 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,223,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oracle Alpha Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

