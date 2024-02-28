MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Holdings Decreased by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP trimmed its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,840 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics were worth $22,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $13,916,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 8,142,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,999 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,264,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,439,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $42,726,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Friday, December 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, CFO Matthias Bodenstedt sold 94,736 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $5,610,265.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 526,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,159,609.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $1,148,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,107,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,497,901.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthias Bodenstedt sold 94,736 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $5,610,265.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 526,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,159,609.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,736 shares of company stock valued at $9,762,766 in the last 90 days. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock opened at $54.76 on Wednesday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $64.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.24.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

