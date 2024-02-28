Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,607,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,669 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.15% of Monster Beverage worth $85,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $27,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Monster Beverage by 276.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.82.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $56.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.47 and a 200-day moving average of $55.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

