Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) is Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage makes up 0.8% of Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,324,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,934,000 after buying an additional 163,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,684,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,279,000 after buying an additional 682,650 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,411,000 after buying an additional 504,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,780,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,503,000 after buying an additional 418,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,749,000 after buying an additional 912,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,203,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,334,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.47 and a 200 day moving average of $55.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monster Beverage declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MNST shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.82.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

