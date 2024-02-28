Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Cut by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. United Bank raised its position in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Mondelez International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Argus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.2 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $73.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.34 and a 200-day moving average of $70.69.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

