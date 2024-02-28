Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $23.58 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Molina Healthcare in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $23.58 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $23.90. The consensus estimate for Molina Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $23.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q2 2025 earnings at $6.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $27.14 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $367.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.80.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $400.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $256.19 and a twelve month high of $410.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $375.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.92. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.45.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,372 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,143,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $214,363,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 225.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 915,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,899,000 after purchasing an additional 634,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 90.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,304,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,883,000 after buying an additional 619,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In related news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,567.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

