Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 4,863.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 426,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,269 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.11% of Moderna worth $44,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 2.1% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 41.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.82.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $95.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $163.24.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $44,183.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,690 shares in the company, valued at $289,074.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,074.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,899 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,838. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

