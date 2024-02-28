Mizuho Trims UDR (NYSE:UDR) Target Price to $35.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Mizuho from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on UDR. Piper Sandler cut UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.24.

UDR Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of UDR stock opened at $35.08 on Wednesday. UDR has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $44.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of UDR by 9.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 68.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 29,403 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in UDR by 0.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in UDR during the 1st quarter worth $369,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

