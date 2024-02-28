MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

MillerKnoll has a dividend payout ratio of 29.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MillerKnoll to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

MillerKnoll stock opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.49. MillerKnoll has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $31.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29.

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $949.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.52 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MillerKnoll will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Stutz sold 9,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $275,835.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,609.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,686,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $1,005,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at $315,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

