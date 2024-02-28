MidCap Financial Investment Co. (MFIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th.

MidCap Financial Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 92.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect MidCap Financial Investment to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.0%.

Get MidCap Financial Investment alerts:

MidCap Financial Investment Price Performance

MFIC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.53. 73,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.54. MidCap Financial Investment has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $14.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MidCap Financial Investment

MidCap Financial Investment ( NASDAQ:MFIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.44 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 11.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFIC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 74.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 138,500.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MFIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MidCap Financial Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MidCap Financial Investment

About MidCap Financial Investment

(Get Free Report)

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.