MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150,984 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,059,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,112,515,000 after purchasing an additional 578,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,383,000 after acquiring an additional 418,477 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,108,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474,449 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in MetLife by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,466,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,585,000 after purchasing an additional 436,260 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,440,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,087,000 after purchasing an additional 276,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $69.14 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $72.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.56.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 19.48%. On average, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.23.

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

