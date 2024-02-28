Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Position Boosted by Sora Investors LLC

Sora Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 3.4% of Sora Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sora Investors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $15,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MBB Public Markets I LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1,018.8% during the 3rd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. One01 Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the third quarter. One01 Capital LP now owns 22,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,258,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,989,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 25,254 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.1 %

Meta Platforms stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $486.53. 7,082,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,736,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.43 and a 12 month high of $494.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.83.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total value of $239,134.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,015,070.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.47, for a total value of $9,060,071.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total transaction of $239,134.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,944 shares in the company, valued at $39,015,070.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,017,086 shares of company stock valued at $409,170,528 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.