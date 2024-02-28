Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is One01 Capital LP’s 4th Largest Position

One01 Capital LP increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 8.4% of One01 Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. One01 Capital LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,270,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on META shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.1 %

Meta Platforms stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $486.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,650,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,729,412. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.43 and a twelve month high of $494.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.83.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.52, for a total transaction of $15,353,467.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total value of $180,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,519,327.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.52, for a total value of $15,353,467.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,017,086 shares of company stock worth $409,170,528. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

